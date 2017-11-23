Watch out Creta and Duster: Toyota unveils 2018 Rush in Indonesia

New Delhi: Toyota has taken the covers off its 2018 Rush in Indonesia - revealing a very strong Fortuner-like design element in smaller form factor.

The seven-seater SUV in its latest edition borrows styling elements from Fortuner and has features LED headlights and LED DRLs, and a pronounced front bumper. The big front grille though is similar to the one seen on the Innova Crysta. Side-body moulding and badges are reserved for the top-end TRD Sportivo variant while the 220mm ground clearance and 17-inch two-tone alloy wheels lend the car a strong visual presence.

On the inside, the car gets a dual-tone cabin, a 7-inch infotainment unit, push-button start and keyless entry. Miracast and Weblink systems have also been incorporated.

As for safety, the 2018 Rush comes with ABS with EBD, six airbags, stability control and hill start assist.

The SUV is powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol motor that has a max power output of 105hp and max torque figures of 140Nm. An option between a five-speed manual and a four-speed automatic has been made available.

While there have been rumours that the Japanese auto giant will bring in Rush to India to take on Renault Duster and the highly-popular Hyundai Creta, there has been no official word from the company yet.