2017 BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu defeats Sun Yu 21-14, 21-9 to enter semis; assured of a bronze

New Delhi: It was an out and out one-sided match as Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu tamed World No. 6 Sun Yu 21-14, 21-9 in the quarter-final round of the BWF World Championships at Glasgow, on Friday. The two-time bronze medal winner is ergo assured of yet another medal at the Worlds.

Sindhu shuttled off the match with three scintillating winners over her Chinese opponent taking the lead to 3-0. She rampaged through with some ravishing drop shots to extend her dominance to 8-4 over Sun Yu. She powered through seven more points losing just one to pile up ample pressure on the World No.6 and finally finishing off the first set with a splendid score of 21-14.

The second set looked much the same. Sindhu was once again on the lead with score standing as 4-0. She continued through with her momentum adding the score 11-4. A few more astounding drop shots and she was comfortably inching closer to the semi-final round with her opponent showing absolutely no sign of a fightback. The second set ended at 21-9 and the Indian shutter stormed into the semi-final stage for the third time in her career.

He had earlier clinched the bronze medal in 2013 when she had scripted history to become the first Indian to win a medal in the women's singles category at Worlds; and then again in 2014 when she rewrote her record to become the first Indian to win two back-to-back medals in this tournament.

Storming into the semi-final for the third time, the 22-year-old is well assured of a third medal at Worlds. She will be now up against 19-year-old reigning world junior champion Chen Yufei in the semis.