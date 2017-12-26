Ace shuttler PV Sindhu to 'pick and choose' tournaments next year

New Delhi: Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Tuesday said the next year`s international calendar is tough due to cramped scheduling and hence, she would pick and choose tournaments.

Talking about the cramped international calendar, which has been criticised by top players including Saina Nehwal and Carolina Marin, Sindhu said that the tournaments needed to be planned accordingly.

"I am going to pick and choose tournaments as it is a very tough schedule. We have some tournaments adding up and we also have some of the super premiers plus World Championships, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games as well. So we have to accordingly plan it with the coach and play tournaments because we have to be fit enough mentally and physically," the Olympian said.When asked about the recent Dubai Super Series Finals, which she lost in a close summit clash match, failing to claim her maiden title, Sindhu said she was upset about it earlier, 'but she has learned from her mistakes.'

"I felt bad about it as I recalled the world championships. But I think you have to come out of it and learn from your mistakes," she said.

The 22-year-old said, "It has been a good year so far. It went really well - the Super Series, World Championships or recently the Dubai Super Series Finals. Though I lost in the finals, but there were really good matches and it was anybody`s game at the end of the day because it was really very close, both in World championship as well as Dubai Open."

Sindhu lost the thrilling summit clash of the World Superseries Finals to Japans` Akane Yamaguchi and settled for a silver medal.The young Indian has won India and Korea Open Super Series at the season start. She has also grabbed the silver at Glasgow World Championship and Hong Kong Open.