close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

After back-to-back Super Series titles, Indian top-seed Srikanth Kidambi targets BWF World title

He sure is India's best chance in men's singles. But Srikanth Kidambi knows how tough it's to compete against the world's best in the grandest of stage. He has tasted success in Super Series and is confident and ready to win that coveted world title.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 00:25
After back-to-back Super Series titles, Indian top-seed Srikanth Kidambi targets BWF World title
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: He sure is India's best chance in men's singles. But Srikanth Kidambi knows how tough it's to compete against the world's best in the grandest of stage. He has tasted success in Super Series and is confident and ready to win that coveted world title.

The 2017 BWF World Championships in Glasgow will witness the who's who of badminton fighting for the top prize, and in the men's singles section, the 24-year-old Indian is considered a title contender thanks to his fearless approach and tactical acumen.

Seeded eighth, which is also his current world ranking, Kidambi will open his campaign against World No. 70 Sergey Sirant. In the next round, he is likely to meet 14th seeded Dane, Anders Antonsen.

The Indian shuttler, who won back-to-back Super Series title in Indonesia and Australia, then can meet World No. 1 Son Wan Ho in the quarters. It will be their third meeting in as many tournaments. But the Indian can take heart from the fact that he has beaten the top ranked Korean to win those Super Series titles.

Talking about the upcoming tournament and the challenges it poses, Srikanth said that “these big events will have pressure because people will want to do well, so there will be definitely pressure," but he "can only think about doing well.”

After losing three good months of action in 2016 due to a stress fracture, Srikanth returned with a bang to reach the final of the Singapore Open, only to went down to compatriot B Sai Praneeth.

It was followed by those twin titles, and burgeoning prize money. For the record, Srikanth pocketed a staggering US $147,847.50, to become the top earner in 2017 prize money.

TAGS

Srikanth Kidambi2017 BWF World ChampionshipsGlasgowindian BadmintonSuper Seriessports news

From Zee News

US Open 2017: Victoria Azarenka could miss season&#039;s final Grand Slam due to custody battle
Tennis

US Open 2017: Victoria Azarenka could miss season's fi...

Usain Bolt reveals hamstring injury details to silence doubtors
Other Sports

Usain Bolt reveals hamstring injury details to silence doub...

WATCH: Classic Joe Root knock deflates West Indies in first day-night Test
cricket

WATCH: Classic Joe Root knock deflates West Indies in first...

SL vs IND: MS Dhoni gets down to business, spotted training with Ravi Shastri — Viral Photo
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND: MS Dhoni gets down to business, spotted training...

Indian badminton queen PV Sindhu targets elusive World title at Glasgow
BadmintonOther Sports

Indian badminton queen PV Sindhu targets elusive World titl...

PKL 2017: Dabang Delhi defeat Tamil Thalaivas for second win
Pro Kabaddi League 2017cricket

PKL 2017: Dabang Delhi defeat Tamil Thalaivas for second wi...

SL vs IND: Virat Kohli &amp; Co reach Dambulla for 1st ODI — Photos
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND: Virat Kohli & Co reach Dambulla for 1st ODI...

Indian goalie Gurpreet Sandhu leaves top-tier Norwegian outfit to join Bengaluru FC
Football

Indian goalie Gurpreet Sandhu leaves top-tier Norwegian out...

Barcelona&#039;s woes mount as striker Luis Suarez out for four weeks
Football

Barcelona's woes mount as striker Luis Suarez out for...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video