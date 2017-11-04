Angry PV Sindhu lashes out at IndiGo ground staff for 'rude behavior'

New Delhi: Ace shuttler PV Sindhu on Saturday brought to notice ‘rude behaviour’ of an airline employee she faced while travelling to Mumbai.

The World No. 2 women's singles player took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share her disgust at the treatment meted out to her.

In a series of tweets, the 22-year-old blamed one Ajeetesh and said, she had a very bad experience with Indigo.

Sorry to say ..i had a very bad experience when i was flying by 6E 608 flight to bombay on 4th nov the ground staff by name Mr ajeetesh(1/3) — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) November 4, 2017

“Ground staff (skipper) mr ajeetesh behaved very badly and rudely with me. When the air hostess Ms ashima tried to advise him to behave properly with the passenger (me) but to my surprise he behaved very rudely with her. If this type of people work for a rupted (reputed) airline like indigo they will spoil their reputation @IndiGo6E,” she added.

It's pertinent to mention here that in the past, Indian athletes had faced such issues while travelling by air or train. Sachin Tendulkar and Harbhajan Singh also had their share of issues with some other airlines.

Hockey players Deep Grace Ekka, Namita Toppo, Sunita Lakra and Lilima Minz were made to sit on the floor of their bogey while returning home from Rio Olympics as their tickets were unconfirmed, despite being employees of Indian Railways.

More recently, another Olympic medallist Abhinav Bindra lashed out at authorities, including the National Rifles Association of India for not coming to the aid of shooters, who were stranded at the IGI airport. The shooters were denied their ammunition clearance for several hours.

Interestingly, Sindhu faced the unwanted situation a day after reports of a possible business-class upgrade for Indian cricketers on national duties emerged yesterday.

According to a report in TOI, the acting president of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) CK Khanna had proposed this upgrade through a letter to his colleagues to speed up the process.

"We should re-consider this and take a call on it," Khanna was quoted as saying in the report.

The report also claimed that the Indian team management had brought to light the fact that players' privacy and security is often breached by the co-passengers in the economy class.