Australian Open Super Series Final: Kidambi Srikanth vs Chen Long — Live Streaming, TV Listing, Date, Time, Venue

New Delhi: Ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth stormed into his third straight Super Series final after defeating Chinese fourth seed Shi Yuqi at the Australian Open in Sydney on Saturday.

Srikanth, 24, will play Olympic champion Chen Long of China in the final tomorrow.

Here's everything you need to know about the match:

Head-to-head: Kidambi Srikanth (11) 0 - 5 Chen Long (5)

Date: June 25, 2017

Time: Coverage starts at 8:30 AM (IST). Men's singles final will be after women's singles and doubles finals.

Venue: Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre

TV Listing: Star Sports network

Live Streaming: Hotstar.com