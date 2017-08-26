Badminton World Championships: When, where and what time are Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu's respective semi-final matches?

New Delhi: India's PV Sindhu assured herself of a third BWF World Championships medal on Friday, brushing aside China's Sun Yu to enter the semi-finals of the event, while her compatriot Saina Nehwal did the same in her quarter-final clash against local favourite Kristy Gilmour in Glasgow. (BWF World Championships Women's Singles Semi-finals: PREVIEW)

Sindhu, who has won bronze medals in the 2013 and 2014 editions and is looking to become the first person from her country to claim the title, set up a clash with China's world junior champion Chen Yufei, who continued her winning run by beating eighth seed Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand 14-21, 21-16, 21-12.

Saina, on the other hand, won a silver medal at the last edition at Jakarta and is assured of at least a bronze here after she dug deep into her reservoir to eke out a 21-19 18-21 21-15 win over world No. 31 Gilmour of Scotland. The 27-year-old Indian, who was playing her seventh consecutive quarter-finals at the World Championships, reached the semi-finals for the second time in the prestigious tournament.

Big ones later Today | P.V Sindhu & Saina Nehwal would be in action later today in World Championship Semis #BWC2017 pic.twitter.com/yFYCaJtrOn — India@Sports (@India_AllSports) August 26, 2017

Here's everthing you need to know about the match:-

What time are Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu's respective semi-final matches?

Saina Nehwal's semi-final clash against Nozomi Okuhara will take place around 5:30 PM IST, while the match between PV Sindhu vs Yufei Chen will take place at around 12:30 AM IST (August 27).

How to watch the live streaming of Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu's respective semi-final matches?

The live streaming of all TOTAL BWF World Championships 2017 matches are available on the tournament's YouTube channel BadmintonWorld.tv.