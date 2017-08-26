close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Badminton World Championships: When, where and what time are Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu's respective semi-final matches?

The duo's progression into the semi-finals has ensured India of two bronze medals in the tournament.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 26, 2017 - 11:51
Badminton World Championships: When, where and what time are Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu&#039;s respective semi-final matches?

New Delhi: India's PV Sindhu assured herself of a third BWF World Championships medal on Friday, brushing aside China's Sun Yu to enter the semi-finals of the event, while her compatriot Saina Nehwal did the same in her quarter-final clash against local favourite Kristy Gilmour in Glasgow. (BWF World Championships Women's Singles Semi-finals: PREVIEW)

Sindhu, who has won bronze medals in the 2013 and 2014 editions and is looking to become the first person from her country to claim the title, set up a clash with China's world junior champion Chen Yufei, who continued her winning run by beating eighth seed Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand 14-21, 21-16, 21-12.

Saina, on the other hand, won a silver medal at the last edition at Jakarta and is assured of at least a bronze here after she dug deep into her reservoir to eke out a 21-19 18-21 21-15 win over world No. 31 Gilmour of Scotland. The 27-year-old Indian, who was playing her seventh consecutive quarter-finals at the World Championships, reached the semi-finals for the second time in the prestigious tournament.

Here's everthing you need to know about the match:-

What time are Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu's respective semi-final matches?

Saina Nehwal's semi-final clash against Nozomi Okuhara will take place around 5:30 PM IST, while the match between PV Sindhu vs Yufei Chen will take place at around 12:30 AM IST (August 27).

How to watch the live streaming of Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu's respective semi-final matches?

The live streaming of all TOTAL BWF World Championships 2017 matches are available on the tournament's YouTube channel BadmintonWorld.tv.

TAGS

Saina NehwalPV SindhuBadminton World Championships live streamingSaina Nehwal vs Nozomi OkuharaPV Sindhu vs Yufei ChenBadminton News

From Zee News

Gautam Gambhir condemns Panchkula violence with hard-hitting tweet
cricket

Gautam Gambhir condemns Panchkula violence with hard-hittin...

Saina Nehwal regrets participating in Rio Olympics, says she should not have gone
Badminton

Saina Nehwal regrets participating in Rio Olympics, says sh...

Real Madrid Facebook, Twitter accounts compromised; hackers announce Lionel Messi signing
Football

Real Madrid Facebook, Twitter accounts compromised; hackers...

WATCH: Conor McGregor taunts Floyd Mayweather during weigh-in
Other Sports

WATCH: Conor McGregor taunts Floyd Mayweather during weigh-...

Yuvraj Singh shares bare-bodied picture, gets trolled by Rohit Sharma and Harbhajan Singh
cricket

Yuvraj Singh shares bare-bodied picture, gets trolled by Ro...

MS Dhoni is best wicket keeper-batsman in India, says Sanjay Manjrekar
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

MS Dhoni is best wicket keeper-batsman in India, says Sanja...

Paul Pogba wins UEFA Europa League Player of the Season award
English Premier LeagueFootball

Paul Pogba wins UEFA Europa League Player of the Season awa...

Arsenal will test Liverpool, says manager Jurgen Klopp
English Premier LeagueFootball

Arsenal will test Liverpool, says manager Jurgen Klopp

Badminton World Championships: Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu ensure at least two medals for India
Badminton

Badminton World Championships: Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu ensu...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video