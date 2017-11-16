China Open: PV Sindhu keeps Indian hopes alive

New Delhi: World no. 2 PV Sindhu kept Indian interests alive in the 2017 China Open Seper Series Premier on Thursday after booking a quarter-final place in the women's singles event in Fuzhou.

Sindhu, 22, defeated unfancied Han Yue in straight games 15-21, 13-21 in their first-ever meeting. The second round match lasted 40 minutes as Rio Olympics silver medallist toyed with the 17-year-old Chinese girl.

Earlier in the day, national champions Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy crashed out of their respective singles events.

Nehwal suffered straight games 21-18, 21-11 defeat to Japan's Akane Yamaguchi. It was her fourth defeat to Yamaguchi in their fifth meeting. Her lone win came way back in 2014, at the same the venue. She then suffered loses at Malaysian Open, Denmark Open, and French Open — all this year.

Men's national champion HS Prannoy also suffered a second-round defeat to Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong, losing 21-19, 21-17 in 43 minutes.

Prannoy, who defeated world number 2 Kidambi Srikanth in the nationals, failed to raise the bar against the lowly opponent. It was their first meeting.

In the next round, Sindhu will take on another Chinese Fangjie Gao, who defeated South Korean Jang Mi Lee in straight games 21-16, 21-15.

It will be their first meeting.