Dubai World Superseries Finals 2017: When, Where, TV Listing and Draw
The Dubai World Superseries will take place between 13th December and 17th December 2017, in Dubai (United Arab Emirates).
New Delhi: The Dubai World Superseries will be the final tournament of the 2017 BWF Super Series. PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will represent India in this tournament. Srikanth is currently ranked fourth in the Men's Singles category, meanwhile, PV Sindhu is ranked third in the Women's Singles category.
When and where is the Dubai World Superseries taking place?
How to watch the Dubai World Superseries?
The Dubai World Superseries will be shown at Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD. The matches will also be live streamed at Hotstar.com.
What is the draw for the Men's Singles category in the Dubai World Superseries?
Group A:
Wan-ho Son
Wei Lee Chong
Long Ng Ka
Long Chen
Group B:
Kidambi Srikanth
Yuqi Shi
Tien-chen Chou
Viktor Axelsen
What is the draw for the Women's Singles category in the Dubai World Superseries?
Group A:
Yamaguchi Akane
PV Sindhu
Sato Sayaka
Bingjiao He
Group B:
Tzu-ying Tai
Ji-hyun Sung
Intanon Ratchanok
Yufei Chen
What is the draw for the Men's Doubles category in the Dubai World Superseries?
Group A:
Marcus Fernaldi / Kevin Sukamuljo
Junhui Li / Yuchen Liu
Mads Conrad-Petersen / Mads Kolding
Takeshi Kamura / Keigo Sonoda
Group B:
Mathias Boe / Carsten Mogensen
Cheng Liu / Nan Zhang
Jhe-huei Lee / Yang Lee
Takuro Hoki / Yugo Kobayashi
What is the draw for the Women's Doubles category in the Dubai World Superseries?
Group A:
Shiho Tanaka / Koharu Yonemoto
Qingchen Chen / Yifan Jia
Yaqiong Huang / Xiaohan Yu
Ye-na Chang / So-hee Lee
Group B:
Yuki Fukushima / Sayaka Hirota
Kamilla Pedersen / Christinna Juhl
Kyung-eun Jung / Seung-chan Shin
Ya-ching Hsu / Ti-jung Wu
What is the draw for the Mixed Doubles category in the Dubai World Superseries?
Group A:
Zheng Siwei / Chen Qingchen
Tang Chun Man / Tse Ying Suet
Praveen Jordan / Debby Susanto
Kenta Kazuno / Ayane Kurihara
Group B:
Wang Yilyu / Huang Dongping
Tontowi Ahmad / Liliyana Natsir
Tan Kiang Meng / Lai Pei Jing
Chris Adcock / Gabby Adcock