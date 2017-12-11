Dubai World Superseries Finals 2017: When, Where, TV Listing and Draw

New Delhi: The Dubai World Superseries will be the final tournament of the 2017 BWF Super Series. PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will represent India in this tournament. Srikanth is currently ranked fourth in the Men's Singles category, meanwhile, PV Sindhu is ranked third in the Women's Singles category.

When and where is the Dubai World Superseries taking place?

The Dubai World Superseries will take place between 13th December and 17th December 2017, in Dubai (United Arab Emirates).

How to watch the Dubai World Superseries?

The Dubai World Superseries will be shown at Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD. The matches will also be live streamed at Hotstar.com.

What is the draw for the Men's Singles category in the Dubai World Superseries?

Group A:

Wan-ho Son

Wei Lee Chong

Long Ng Ka

Long Chen

Group B:

Kidambi Srikanth

Yuqi Shi

Tien-chen Chou

Viktor Axelsen

What is the draw for the Women's Singles category in the Dubai World Superseries?

Group A:

Yamaguchi Akane

PV Sindhu

Sato Sayaka

Bingjiao He

Group B:

Tzu-ying Tai

Ji-hyun Sung

Intanon Ratchanok

Yufei Chen

What is the draw for the Men's Doubles category in the Dubai World Superseries?

Group A:

Marcus Fernaldi / Kevin Sukamuljo

Junhui Li / Yuchen Liu

Mads Conrad-Petersen / Mads Kolding

Takeshi Kamura / Keigo Sonoda

Group B:

Mathias Boe / Carsten Mogensen

Cheng Liu / Nan Zhang

Jhe-huei Lee / Yang Lee

Takuro Hoki / Yugo Kobayashi

What is the draw for the Women's Doubles category in the Dubai World Superseries?

Group A:

Shiho Tanaka / Koharu Yonemoto

Qingchen Chen / Yifan Jia

Yaqiong Huang / Xiaohan Yu

Ye-na Chang / So-hee Lee

Group B:

Yuki Fukushima / Sayaka Hirota

Kamilla Pedersen / Christinna Juhl

Kyung-eun Jung / Seung-chan Shin

Ya-ching Hsu / Ti-jung Wu

What is the draw for the Mixed Doubles category in the Dubai World Superseries?

Group A:

Zheng Siwei / Chen Qingchen

Tang Chun Man / Tse Ying Suet

Praveen Jordan / Debby Susanto

Kenta Kazuno / Ayane Kurihara

Group B:

Wang Yilyu / Huang Dongping

Tontowi Ahmad / Liliyana Natsir

Tan Kiang Meng / Lai Pei Jing

Chris Adcock / Gabby Adcock