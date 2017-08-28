'From knee surgery to bronze medal', Saina Nehwal shares a year in her life

New Delhi: India's ace shuttler Saina Nehwal won the bronze medal at the World Badminton Championships in Glasgow, Scotland on Sunday.

The whole country was extremely proud of her achievement as congratulatory messages poured in for the 27-year-old on social media.

Saina took to Instagram to share her days of struggle and progress in the last one year, since her campaign at Rio Olympics 2016.

Saina wrote that it was a year back that she went for knee surgery and now she is holding the bronze medal at the World Championships 2017.

She shared a post-surgery picture next to her latest image from Glasgow holding the medal with the caption, "One year back this date I had to go for knee surgery in 2016 and today with the bronze medal at the world championships 2017. Quite happy with the progress."

Few hours back, she had shared a picture of the medal with her father, who accompanied her to the tournament for moral support. The caption read, "World championships bronze medal 2017. #scotland #emirates arena 21st to 27th August."

Saina went down in the semifinals against the title winner Nozomi Okuhara, who also beat PV Sindhu in the final.

Saina lost 21-12 17-21 10-21 to the Japanese opponent and said after the match, "It was disappointing to have lost the despite being a game up. But overall I am happy that I made it to the semis after recently coming out of an injury. I gave it my best and I am pleased with that."