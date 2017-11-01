Kidambi Srikanth recommended for Padma Shri award

New Delhi: Kidambi Srikanth created history as he became the first Indian player to win four Superseries titles in a year after he won the men's singles title at the French Open on Sunday.

He defeated Japan's Kenta Nishimoto 21-14, 21-13 in the final to achieve this feat.

This win further adds on to the Indian's list of firsts as he also became the only Indian to win the French Open since it became a Superseries event in 2007.

He is also likely to rise to a career-best number two in the world rankings that will come out on Thursday.

He is now only the fourth player after Lin Dan, Lee Chong Wei and Chen Long to win four or more men's singles Superseries titles in a calendar year.

Today, Srikanth was nominated for the prestigious Padma Shri award by former Sports Minister Vijay Goel.

Goel, who is now Parliamentary Affairs Minister, today wrote a letter to Home Minister Rajnath Singh, recommending Srikanth for the country's fourth highest civilian award.

However, the deadline for Padma nominations had closed on the midnight of September 15.

"In this scenario, it is imperative to motivate the young sportsman by acknowledging his contribution to this sport in India," Goel, who was succeeded by Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore in a Cabinet reshuffle, wrote in his letter.

"He is an idol for the youth of the country and millions of people have aspirations to see his achievements being recognised. Many people have approached me in the capacity of ex-Sports Minister to recommend his name for this year's Padma Shri award. Accordingly, in the spirit of reflecting the aspiration of people of India, I recommend name of Shri Srikanth Kidambi for the Padma Shri award," the letter read.

This season, the 24-year-old Srikanth reached five finals, ending runner-up at Singapore Open, where he lost to compatriot B Sai Praneeth.

Srikanth is not the only sportsperson who has been recommended for Padma awards. PV Sindhu and Mahendra Singh Dhoni have also been recommended for the Padma Bhushan.

Former tennis national champion Nitten Kirtane has also sent his application.

The awards - Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri - are announced on the eve of the Republic Day every year.

With PTI inputs