Korean Open Super Series final: PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara - Live updates

New Delh: PV Sindhu takes on Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the final of the Korean Super Series.

It is the first time Sindhu has reached the finals in Korea and the second time this year that she faces Okuhara.

They had previously faced off in an epic BWF World Championship final that the Japanese won 19-21, 22-20, 20-22.

It was a match that lasted 110 minutes and included a rally that had a whopping 73 shots.

Both players were spent at the end of it although Sindhu came out with the point. But Okuhara held her own and came out on top at the end of the third game to take the World Championship title.

It was the first time that Sindhu won a silver at the World Championship but she will be looking to make an improvement on that when she faces Okuhara once again, this time in Seoul.