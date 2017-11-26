Lee Chong Wei wins Hong Kong Open

Hong Kong: Former badminton world number one Lee Chong Wei clinched the Hong Kong Open Sunday by defeating Olympic champion Chen Long 21-14, 21-19, defying expectations that the all-time great may be reaching his end.

China`s Chen, who beat world number one Viktor Axelsen of Denmark to win the China Open for a fourth time last week, was stunned by 35-year-old Malaysian Lee, whose world ranking has fallen as he approaches the latter stages of his career.

Lee`s triumph came at a time when his old nemesis Lin Dan of China suffered defeats in the China Open and the quarter-finals in Hong Kong earlier this week.

In the women`s singles world number one Tai Tzu-Ying of Taiwan stunned India`s Pusarla V Sindhu 21-18, 21-18 as the young top seeds slogged it out in a 45-minute battle.

Olympic silver medallist Sindhu, 22, also lost out to the 23-year-old Taiwanese star in last year`s Hong Kong Open.

China`s Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong took just 35 minutes to seal a 21-15, 21-13 victory over Danish shuttlers Mathias Christiansen and Christinna Pedersen in the mixed doubles final.

Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia beat Mads Conrad-Petersen and Mads Pieler Kolding of Denmark 21-12, 21-18 in the men`s doubles final.

Top-seeded Chinese duo Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan clawed their way back from a deficit in a battle lasting one hour and 10 minutes, defeating Indonesia`s Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu 14-21, 21-16, 21-15 in the women`s doubles final.