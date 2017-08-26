close
LIVE World Badminton Championships 2017, Semi-finals: Saina Nehwal vs Nozomi Okuhara, PV Sindhu vs Yufei Chen​

The duo's progression into the semi-finals has ensured India of two bronze medals in the tournament.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 26, 2017 - 16:53
New Delhi: Welcome to LIVE coverage of Day 6 of World Badminton Championships, 2017 at Glasgow.

 

16:48 IST: Mohammad AHSAN/Rian Agung SAPUTRO defeated Takeshi KAMURA/Keigo SONODA: 21-12 21-15

16:04 IST: Tontowi Ahmad/Liliyana Natsir defeat LEE Chun Hei Reginald/CHAU Hoi Wah 21-16 21-13 to sail into the finals of the mixed doubles category 

15:44 IST: Will both Indian shuttlers enter the final tonight?

15:25 IST: Reigning Olympic and 2 times World Champion Chen Long knocked out in Semis by Viktor Axelsen 9-21, 10-21.

India's PV Sindhu assured herself of a third BWF World Championships medal on Friday, brushing aside China's Sun Yu to enter the semi-finals of the event, while her compatriot Saina Nehwal did the same in her quarter-final clash against local favourite Kristy Gilmour in Glasgow. (BWF World Championships Women's Singles Semi-finals: PREVIEW)

Sindhu, who has won bronze medals in the 2013 and 2014 editions and is looking to become the first person from her country to claim the title, set up a clash with China's world junior champion Chen Yufei, who continued her winning run by beating eighth seed Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand 14-21, 21-16, 21-12.

Saina, on the other hand, won a silver medal at the last edition at Jakarta and is assured of at least a bronze here after she dug deep into her reservoir to eke out a 21-19 18-21 21-15 win over world No. 31 Gilmour of Scotland. The 27-year-old Indian, who was playing her seventh consecutive quarter-finals at the World Championships, reached the semi-finals for the second time in the prestigious tournament.

Here's everthing you need to know about the match:-

What time are Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu's respective semi-final matches?

Saina Nehwal's semi-final clash against Nozomi Okuhara will take place around 5:30 PM IST, while the match between PV Sindhu vs Yufei Chen will take place at around 12:30 AM IST (August 27).

How to watch the live streaming of Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu's respective semi-final matches?

The live streaming of all TOTAL BWF World Championships 2017 matches are available on the tournament's YouTube channel BadmintonWorld.tv.

