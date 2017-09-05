close
On Teachers' Day, PV Sindhu tweets 'I hate my teacher, Gopichand' - Here's why

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 10:16
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Ace Indian shuttler P V Sindhu turned film producer to pay tribute to her coach Pullela Gopichand through a digital film on Teachers' Day.

The silver medallist at Olympics and World Championship, took to Twitter and shared the video with a caption that read, "I HATE MY TEACHER, Gopichand. Watch the video to know why! #sweatforgold @GatoradeIndia"

Gatorade India will celebrate tough love, selflessness and sacrifice this Teachers' Day, raising a toast to the ones we love to hate.

"Coach has worked relentlessly and has had big dreams for me. He is my faith replenisher. Working with Gatorade on this film has hit close to home, and I can’t help but feel indebted to the coach for his relentless pursuit of excellence," said Sindhu, who is also a Gatorade brand ambassador.

"This Teacher’s Day, I dedicate all my success to him and urge everyone else to also honour the driving force in their lives. Let’s hate our teachers for pushing us further and believing in us more than we believe in ourselves."

The film, an ode from Sindhu to Gopichand, will tell the story of the Hyderabadi as a young girl in search of a normal childhood and how her life was transformed by a formidable force, someone responsible for her meteoric rise to success.

PV SindhuPullela GopichandTeachers' dayBadminton NewsIndia badminton news

