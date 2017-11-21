Parupalli Kashyap enters main draw of Hong Kong Open

New Delhi: Ace shuttler Parupalli Kashyap advanced into the main draw of the season-ending Hong Kong Open Super Series by scoring double wins in the qualifying round of the men's singles event on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old saw off local shuttler Lee Cheuk Yiu 21-13 21-19 after disposing of Chinese Taipei's Kan Chao Yu 21-12 21-10 in his opening match.

The Indian will play Korean Lee Dong Keun next.

Indian men's doubles pair of Arjun MR and Ramchandran Shlok defeated Hong Kong combo of Li Kuen Hon and Yeung Shing Choi 21-14 21-18 before going down 19-21 17-21 to Korean combo of Kim Won Ho and Seung Jae Seo to bow out of the tournament.

Indian mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa, who won the national championship recently, lost 18-21 11-21 to Indonesian combo of Hafiz Faizal and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja in the qualifiers.

With PTI inputs.