Parupalli Kashyap overcomes June Wei Cheam to win Austrian Open International Challenge badminton

Vienna: Reigning Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap overcame Malaysia's June Wei Cheam in straight games in the men's singles final to clinch the Austrian Open International Challenge, his first international title in over three years.

Kashyap, a former national champion and second seed in the tournament, saw off Cheam 23-21 21-14 in a 37-minute clash late on Saturday night.

"Happy to win the title here in #Vienna . First title for me this year . Thank you @IndianOilcl @OGQ_India #Gopichandacademy and all my well wishers for the continuous support," tweeted Kashyap, who had reached the final of the US Open Grand Prix Gold last year.

The Indian looked in good touch throughout the tournament as he didn't drop a single game en route to his title win.

The final, however, was not a cakewalk as world number 126 Cheam matched Kashyap in the first game, which went down to the wire. In the end, the Indian had to save three game points before pocketing the first game.

Kashyap looked better in the second game and eventually sealed the contest in 37 minutes.

A former world number 6, Kashyap had been wrecked by a calf muscle tear, went under the knife for a knee injury, suffered a dislocation of his right shoulder, a hamstring pull, and an abdominal strain, all in the last few years.