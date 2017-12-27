PBL 2017: Ashwini Ponnappa backs 15-point scoring

New Delhi: Indian doubles badminton specialist Ashwini Ponnappa on Wednesday hailed the new 15-point scoring system in the Premier Badminton League (PBL), saying it gives ample time to the players to get back at the opponent even if they go down at the start.

Ashwini, 28, will turn up for the rechristened Delhi Dashers franchise, in the ongoing edition of the tournament.

Leading cement manufacturing brand Dalmia Cement was on Wednesday unveiled as the new owners of the Delhi franchise, who lost their PBL opener against Mumbai Rockets and are raring to open their home campaign on a winning note on Thursday against Bengaluru Blasters.

"It`s always good to try a few new things. Last year we had the 11-point system where the players hardly had any time to settle. It was really fast but the 15-point system is exciting as it will allow players to come back even after being down initially," Ashwini told reporters here.

Ashwini`s comments were backed by the league`s organisers Sportzlive Managing Director Atul Pandey, who also announced the change of timings of the matches.

"We decided to go for the 15-point rule to make it more viewer-friendly, competitive and fair to all the players. This was done after getting feedbacks of various players including Ashwini.

"Since the matches are getting a bit longer due to the change in the scoring, we have decided to prepone the matches by half an hour from the Delhi leg. So from now on the matches will start at 7 p.m.," he added.

Delhi Dashers have a formidable line up with World No.6 Sung Ji Hyun leading the charge in the women`s singles, World No.11 and the first leading Chinese player to play in the League, Tian Houwei, along with World No.15 Wong Ki Wing Vincent taking the lead in the men`s singles.

The experienced Russian doubles duo of Ivan Sozonov and Ivanov Vladimir take charge of the men`s doubles attack along with Ashwini, Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Arathi Sara Sunil sharing the mixed doubles partnership.

Commenting on their association with the PBL, Puneet Dalmia, Managing Director of Dalmia Cement, said: "We are extremely delighted to announce our association with Delhi Dashers, one of the leading teams in Premier Badminton League (PBL)."

"Indian Badminton is one such game where we see great potential to emerge as champions at the world stage. Led by Sung Ji Hun, we are confident the team will perform exceptionally well and make us all proud," Dalmia added.