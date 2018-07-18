हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pro Masters Badminton League 2018 to see former internationals, Indian players in action

PMBL organizing secretary J. B. S. Vidyadhar said that the three-day tournament for master players, aged 35 or above, would begin on July 30 at 8 AM.

Representational Image/ Pixabay

VISAKHAPATNAM: Over 120 shuttlers, including former international and national players and Arjuna awardees, will compete for the Pro Masters Badminton League (PMBL) title here from July 30 to August 1.

The event will be held under the auspices of the Badminton Association of India and the Andhra Pradesh Badminton Association.

PMBL organizing secretary J. B. S. Vidyadhar said that the three-day tournament for master players, aged 35 or above, would begin on July 30 at 8 AM.

The players were selected by owners of six teams - Wristy Masters, Shining Stars, Rhino Smashers, Himalayan Tigers, Amaravathi Sunrises and Hyderabad Warriors in an auction.

Olympian V Diju, Arjuna awardee George Thomas and internationals like Shrikant Bakshi, Jasheel Ismail, Jason Xavier, Vijay Lancy, Neelima Chowdary and Deepthi and some other noted master players will be participating in the PMBL.

The league format includes men's double, women's doubles and mixed doubles.

Each team comprises 12 male and four women shuttlers and will compete in 75+ (age of both players combined), 85+, 95+ and 105+ men's doubles, 70+ women's doubles, 75+ and 80+ mixed doubles match formats.

"One of the seniormost players is 70", Vidyadhar said.

The six teams will be divided into two groups. Each team in a group will clash with the other two teams in the group.

The table toppers of each group will enter the semi-finals.

The PMBL will witness over 100 matches.

The winners will receive a cash prize of Rs six lakh and the runners-up, Rs three lakh.

All the matches will be live streamed on YouTube.

