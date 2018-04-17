PV Sindhu pens inspiring message after Saina Nehwal defeat, vows to continue her quest for excellence

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu penned an inspiring message on Tuesday for her countrymen.

Sindhu, who was one of India's two medallists at the 2016 Rio Olympics, recently featured in the women's singles final against compatriot Saina Nehwal in the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and despite a brave performance lost 21-18, 23-21.

Sindhu's post on Twitter appears to be directed towards her fans who are extremely disappointed by her defeat. Read the 22-year-old's full message here.

Fire in my heart, I rage into the next battle to create my own triumph!

Dream — Sweat — Smash - Repeat!

One more down but many more to go! As much as I had given my all to this game, I am once again ready to roar for my next fight, to finish and win. This is my journey, the journey of a sportsperson, every feat accomplished is followed by zeroing on the next target. No loss is ever enough, neither one nor many to stop me from believing in myself.

Every time I miss a return, every time my shot fails to clear the net and every time I hit it long — I remind myself, it is not done until I am done. Standing at the podium, head bowed to receive my Silver Commonwealth medal at the women's singles event, the heart swells with pride, moments of struggle, stilt.. sweat flash before my eyes. For me victory only begins to sink when the first beat of national anthem falls on my ears and then it gets louder, so do the cheers from the crowd, that is when I finally breathe out.— Mission Accomplished!

Marching down the tracks as the flag bearer of the Indian contingent at the Commonwealth Games this year, I felt rest upon my shoulders the hope and faith of a million. With every step that I took, I knew it was time, time to bring together my skill, stamina and most of all my spirit, the spirit to rise higher after every fall, come back harder after every drop. From the moment of Get, Set & Go until my last smash, I sweat from every pore, using every iota of strength left in me because giving up is not an option.

I share the learnings of some hard-fought wins, match. I seized back from the clutches of defeat — let nothing stand in the way of your dreams, let nothing pull you down, let nothing beat you. For within you lies the potential to touch the highest peaks and create history. Winning becomes a habit when sweating for it becomes an attitude! So, to all my countrymen and women, fans, well-wishers and badminton lovers who now tune out after having savoured a nail-biting finish, know that I am not done. My journey with Gatorade to Sweat More, Sweat for Gold continues unabashed.

Sindhu had taken the badminton world by storm two years ago when she reached the singles final at the Rio Olympics. She lost to Carolina Marin but won many hearts for her accomplishment at such a young age. Both Saina and Sindhu are fierce competitors and Sindhu's message suggests how important it is for her to beat the 2012 London bronze medallist every time she faces her.