close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth climb up in badminton rankings

A former World No. 1 Saina had slipped to the 16th spot but a good showing at Glasgow helped her inch closer to the top-10 again in women's singles.

PTI| Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 - 21:43
Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth climb up in badminton rankings

New Delhi: Saina Nehwal, who won a bronze at the World Championships, jumped four rungs to be placed at the 12th spot, while Kidambi Srikanth also improved two positions in the latest BWF World ranking.

A former World No. 1 Saina had slipped to the 16th spot but a good showing at Glasgow helped her inch closer to the top-10 again in women's singles.

P V Sindhu, World Championship silver medallist, meanwhile remained static at 4th position.

Srikanth reached the eighth place in men's singles after his quarterfinal finish at the World Championship.

Among others, Ajay Jayaram and B Sai Praneeth also improved by one and two places respectively to be placed at 16th and 17th spots.

H S Prannoy, who had won the US Open Grand Prix Gold in July, slipped three places to be at 18th.

Mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy improved a place to be at the 19th spot, while women's doubles combo of Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki were static at 24th.

There is no Indian pair in the top 25 of the men's doubles ranking.  

TAGS

Saina NehwalWorld Badminton ChampionshipsKidambi SrikanthBWF world rankingBadminton Rankingsports news

From Zee News

UEFA opens Financial Fair Play investigation into PSG
Football

UEFA opens Financial Fair Play investigation into PSG

US Open 2017: Roger Federer edges past Andre Agassi to register second-most number of wins in Flushing Meadows
Tennis

US Open 2017: Roger Federer edges past Andre Agassi to regi...

Legends from different eras welcome FIFA U-17 World Cup to Kolkata
Football

Legends from different eras welcome FIFA U-17 World Cup to...

Indian women&#039;s team rises four places to 56th in FIFA rankings
Football

Indian women's team rises four places to 56th in FIFA...

Nine-time World Champion Valentino Rossi breaks leg in training crash
Other Sports

Nine-time World Champion Valentino Rossi breaks leg in trai...

Deepika Kumari eyes gold at Archery World Cup Final
Other Sports

Deepika Kumari eyes gold at Archery World Cup Final

Narsingh Yadav hopes CBI enquiry will clear his tainted name
Other Sports

Narsingh Yadav hopes CBI enquiry will clear his tainted nam...

IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla to recuse himself from Monday&#039;s media rights auction
cricket

IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla to recuse himself from Monday...

Watch: Bangladesh celebrate historic Test win over Australia win in a unique way
cricket

Watch: Bangladesh celebrate historic Test win over Australi...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video