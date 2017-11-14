Shuttlers Ponnapa-Rankireddy enter mixed doubles main draw of China Open

Fuzhou, China: The mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa qualified for the main draw of China Open Superseries Premier event after two fighting victories in the qualifying, here on Tuesday.

Ponnappa and Rankireddy got past Chinese Taipei's Lee Jhe-Huei and Wu Ti Jung 24-22, 21-7 before edging out the Danish combine of Niclas Nohr and Sara Thygesen 21-16, 19-21, 22-20.

The Indians face another Danish duo, Mathias Christiansen and Christinna Pedersen, in the first round of the main draw on Wednesday.

The leading Indian players, including Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu, will also be in action on Wednesday.

World No. 2 Kidambi Srikanth had earlier pulled out of the tournament with a muscle strain.