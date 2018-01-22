Siddharth Singh wins Swedish Open junior badminton title

Uppsala, Sweden: Young Indian shuttler Siddharth Pratap Singh secured his maiden international title, bagging the Swedish Open Junior International Series with a straight-game victory over Denmark’s Mads Christophersen in the finals here.

Playing his first career final, Siddharth defeated Christophersen 21-15, 21-11 in a 33-minute match to claim the men’s singles title on Sunday.

The 19-year-old from Raipur survived a scare in the opening match against Denmark’s Patrick Bjerregaard, beating the Danish player 21-23, 23-21, 21-15.

He then defeated world No. 104 Sergey Sirant 21-15, 21-9 in the second round, before disposing of Sweden’s Felix Burestedt and Indonesia’s Hermansah in straight games.

Siddharth, who has never played outside Asia, will next play in the Iceland International at Reykjavik to be held from January 25 to 28.