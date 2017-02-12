WATCH: Saina Nehwal's mother's work out session in gym will give you fitness goals
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 10:28
New Delhi: Ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal, who is pretty active on social media, has shared a video of her mother working inside the gym.
Saina's mother Usha, can be seen involved in a rigorous work out session.
Watch the video here:
Mummy working out in gym pic.twitter.com/FFsYBgQtQy
— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) February 11, 2017
Saina had earlier also tweeted a video featuring her sister.
My mad sister pic.twitter.com/HNLATWSFnK
— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) February 9, 2017
After struggling with a career-threatening knee injury, Saina was back to winning ways after she defeated Thailand teenager Pornpawee Chochuwong 22-20, 22-20 to win Malaysia Masters Grand Prix Gold recently.
First Published: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 10:28
