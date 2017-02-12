WATCH: Saina Nehwal's mother's work out session in gym will give you fitness goals

New Delhi: Ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal, who is pretty active on social media, has shared a video of her mother working inside the gym.

Saina's mother Usha, can be seen involved in a rigorous work out session.

Watch the video here:

Mummy working out in gym pic.twitter.com/FFsYBgQtQy — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) February 11, 2017

Saina had earlier also tweeted a video featuring her sister.

My mad sister pic.twitter.com/HNLATWSFnK — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) February 9, 2017

After struggling with a career-threatening knee injury, Saina was back to winning ways after she defeated Thailand teenager Pornpawee Chochuwong 22-20, 22-20 to win Malaysia Masters Grand Prix Gold recently.