Bengaluru molestation: What drunk, unruly men did with girls during New Year's celebrations in front of 1500 policemen

Bengaluru: The Garden City of India allegedly witnessed really shameful incidents on the night of 31st December.

From reported molestations to passing lewd remarks on women on street, the scenes at Bengaluru's MG Road and Brigade Road were really shocking and shameful. And, all this happened despite the 1,500 policemen deployed in these areas.

Hooligans in the garb of revellers molested and passed lewd remarks on women on the streets and forcing some of them to literally take off their stilettoes, according to a report in Bangalore Mirror.

Mass molestation

Revellers had gathered at MG Road and Brigade Road at 11 pm to welcome the new year but what these areas witnessed were mass molestation, shameful comments and what not.

The men were too many, and too unruly, according the Bangalore Mirror report.

Drunk hooligans

None of these arrangements made by Bengaluru Police were of any help to the women who became easy targets of drunk hooligans and unruly men.

According to an eyewitness, two women were accosted by a group of youth on MG Road.

Women cried for help

During crowd control exercise, many young women, some of them weeping, started to run towards women police officers, an eyewitness said.

Women who were caught in an unruly mob didn’t have the protection of a helpful male friend or relative sought refuge with women cops on MG Road, another eyewitness added.

Bengaluru police had initially claimed to take all precautions to ensure an 'incident-free' New Year but these incidents made Bengaluru's head hang in shame.

(All above details are cited as per a report in Bangalore Mirror)