Bengaluru SHAMED again! Another girl molested in city; assaulter bites victim's tongue

Bengaluru: A 23-year-old woman was on Friday allegedly molested by a man in east Bengaluru's Nagarwara Main Road.

The incident comes days after the Kammanahalli molestation incident where a girl was 'groped' and molested by a group of people in a deserted lane in east Bengaluru. At least seven people

The victim, who filed a complaint with KG Halli police, said in her complaint that she was walking near Arabic College bus stop, around 6.30 am today morning and was stalked by an unidentified man, a report said.

She was heading to her workplace when the man approached and then molested her.

The woman suffered injuries, including cuts on her tongue, while she made attempts to resist the attacker. The accused fled the scene when a stray dog started howling, the report said.

The entire incident was captured by a CCTV camera.

She was admitted to Ambedkar Medical College and was discharged after given a medical treatment.

