Bengaluru SHAMED again: Shocking CCTV footage shows girl being grabbed, molested on street

Bengaluru: After alleged mass molestation of several women by a riotous crowd on central Bengaluru's famous MG Road on New Year's Eve made headlines, a horrifying video footage showing a young woman being groped and molested by two men has now come to fore.

The shocking video footage shows two men on a scooter blocking a young woman's path, getting off and then groping her just hours into the New Year in Bengaluru.

The incident is believed to have taken place around 2:30 am on Sunday and was recorded by a camera installed at a house off Kammanahalli 5th Main Road in east Bengaluru.

The shocking visuals show that the woman was coming home after getting off an auto-rickshaw and was supposedly very near to her house.

An FIR was registered last night, we are working on it, DCP East Bengaluru said when asked about the CCTV footage of two scooter-borne men molesting a girl.

The matter came to light after the residents of the house brought the video to the notice of few media houses and was reported to police.

The latest incident was reported three days after the New Year Eve revelry turned into a nightmare for several women who were allegedly molested at a large gathering in city's downtown area.

The Karnataka Police, facing flak over its alleged inaction, has now claimed to have found "credible" evidence of molestation and registered an FIR.

Bengaluru's new Commissioner of Police Praveen Sood, through a series of tweets, had informed that his team is working on the case silently.

"As promised we have found credible evidence repeat credible evidence in a case of wrongful confinement, molestation and attempt to rob," Sood had said in a tweet.

Stating that enquiry is underway by an officer of DCP rank, he said that they have gone through the feeds from 45 cameras on MG road, and unedited video is available with police.

Eyewitness accounts had suggested that women were molested and groped and lewd remarks were also passed by miscreants late night on December 31 in the posh area even as it was claimed that 1,500 police personnel had been deployed to control the crowds.

Police had earlier said that no one had come forward to file a complaint about the incident.

The Home Ministry, too, condemned the incident and asked the state government to probe the matter and punish the culprits. Both, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and his deputy Kiren Rijiju had condemned the Bengaluru incident in strongest terms and called for swift action in this case.

Zee Media, however, warns that the content in this video may be disturbing for some viewers.

Here's is the shocking video footage.