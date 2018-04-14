MyStretMyprotest: This Sunday, Bengaluru to raise voice against Unnao, Kathua rapists

Unnao and Kathua rape cases have enraged the entire country with people from all walks of life and from all parts of India almost unanimously calling out for jsutice for the victims and harsh punishment for those found guilty. And Bengaluru is no exception in raising voice against the heinous crimes.

Bengalureans are now planning a protest movement - scheduled for Sunday (April 15) - to demand justice for the victims and to ensure that the guilty receive the harshest punishment allowed by the country's law.

The protest movement calls for people in the city to come out on the streets at 1500hrs on Sunday - with banners and posters which show just how outraged they are at the heinous crimes committed in UP's Kathua and Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua. While a minor was raped in Unnao and her subsequent pleas for an FIR allegedly ignored by state police because a BJP MLA was reportedly involved, an eight-year-old girl in Kathua was first kidnapped, then sedated, raped and murdered.

The country has now risen above artificial barriers of race, religion, caste, socio-economic background to condemn both crimes. In Bengaluru, people are being urged to come out on the streets and make fellow citizens aware of just why they need to be furious, if they aren't already.

The movement urges Bengalureans to:

* Decide on a street in the neighbourhood.

* Call friends, family and neighbours and inform them about the protest.

* Make posters calling for justice in Unnao and Kathua rape cases.

* Assemble at the chosen place at 1500hrs on Sunday (April 15).

* Explain to passerby if they would like to know what has happened.

* Take a picture and upload with the hashtag #MyStreetMyProtest

Several protests in several cities have already taken place across India. The objective though remains the same - punish the guilty, set an example.