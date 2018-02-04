PM Narendra Modi addresses 'Parivartana' rally in Bengaluru: Here are his top quotes

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday came down heavily on the Congress government in Karnataka over lack of development, political murders and appeasement politics. Addressing a mega rally at the Palace Grounds in Bengaluru, the PM appealed to the voters to vote for BJP under BS Yeddyurappa to usher the state in a new era of development.

The rally attended by over one lakh people marked the end of BJP's 90-day old "Nava Karnataka Nirmana Parivartana Yatra", which aims at bringing the saffron party back in the southern state on the planks of development.

Here are the top quotes of the Prime Minister:

- Congress has caused destruction in Karnataka. There are 7 lakhs homes in Karnataka which live in dark even after so many years of independence. The state doesn't need a Congress culture

- Under PM Jan Dhan Yojana, we opened more than 1.16 crore accounts in Karnataka alone, opened doors of banking for the poor and lower middle class

- In Karnataka, 1.85 crores free LPG connections have been given by us and 34 lakh toilets have been made under ''Swachh Bharat Abhiyan''

- At least 44 projects are being run in the state with direct assistance from the Centre

- With an investment of Rs 17,000 crores post budget, construction work of 160-km long sub-urban railway network will be started in Bengaluru

- With the motto of 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas', BJP government will lead the state on the path of development

- When Congress was in power at the Centre, only Rs 73 thousand crores was given to Karnataka, however, when we came into power we gave Rs 2 lakh crore

- The government has set a goal to build more than 9,000 kms long National Highway across the nation this year. Under Bharatmala Pariyojana, 35,000 km of roads will be constructed with an investment of Rs 5,25,000: PM

- Framers producing fruits and vegetables are our 'TOP' priority. 'TOP' means 'Tomato, Onion & Potato'

- We have launched 'Operation green' in the interest of these farmers. 'Operation green' would be beneficial for farmers just like the Amul model was successful in dairy

- The world is discussing ''ease of doing business'' but here ''ease of murdering'' is being discussed. The one who opposes ends up losing life. This is dangerous for democracy and shameful for state govt

- There are serious allegations of corruption against Congress leaders. Reports are coming about them demanding commission in several projects. I have been told that Karnataka govt is being recognised as 10% govt as no work is possible without 10% commission

- Congress is trying to stall Triple Talaq. They are trying to do the same with OBC Bill

- Our government does not work in fragments. It works in totality. BJP government means only development and Congress government means Corruption, appeasement, dynasty politics