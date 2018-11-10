हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bengaluru building collapse

Under construction building collapses in Bengaluru's Thyagarajanagar

No deaths or injuries have been reported so far.

Under construction building collapses in Bengaluru&#039;s Thyagarajanagar
ANI photo

Bengaluru: An under construction building collapsed in Bengaluru's Thyagarajanagar area. No deaths or injuries have been reported so far.

The rescue operation is underway.

 

More details awaited

