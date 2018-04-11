10th Vishwa Bhojpuri Sammelan: Pawan Singh wins best actor award, Anjana Singh best actress—Check complete list

New Delhi: The 10th Vishwa Bhojpuri Sammelan organised by the Purvanchal Ekta Manch was a starry affair and saw several stars from the film industry in attendance. The gala event was held at the Dadadev Mela grounds in Dwarka, New Delhi where a huge crowd was gathered to witness the Bhojpuri celebs perform on stage.

Bhojpuri superstar turned politician Manoj Tiwari along with well-known folk singer Bharat Sharma, Gopal Rai, Yash Kumar, Nisha Pandey entertained the audience with their melodious voices. According to filmwalaexp.com, the closing ceremony saw famous choreographer Kanu Mukherjee's daughter Aishwarya's devotional dance dedicated to goddess Ambe (Durga).

What followed was a high-energy dance performance by actresses such as Anara Gupta, Seema Singh, Mani Bhattacharya, Kajal Yadav, Mohini Ghosh and Nidhi Jha. They grooved to the peppy numbers and kept the show going.

Some top Bhojpuri celebrities were honoured at the event.

Check out the complete list of winners:

Pawan Singh—Best Actor

Abhay Sinha—Best Producer

Anjana Singh—Best Actress

Kanu Mukherjee - Best Dance Director

Seema Singh - Dancing Queen

Arvind Akela Kallu - Best Romantic Actor

Yash Kumar - Best Action Actor

Nidhi Jha - Most Popular Actress

Anara Gupta - Purvanchal Film Award

Mohini Ghosh - Most Beautiful Actress

Kajal Yadav - Kalaashree Samman

Mani Bhattacharya - Best Female Debut

Shreya Mukherjee - Kalaashree Samman

Nisha Pandey - Sushree Samman

Sonu Pritam - Kalashree Samman

Vikas Singh Birappan - Kalaashree Samman

Bharat Sharma Vyas - Bhojpuri Lokgeet Samrat

Gopal Rai - Mahendra Mishir Samman

Kunal Singh - Bhojpuri Mahanayak Samman

Rakesh Shrivastav - Bhojpuri Lok Ratna

Rahul Srivastava - Comedy King

Ras Bihari Giri - Purvanchal Shree Samman

Uday Bhagat - Best PRO

Pawan Singh has several hit films such as 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Bhojpuriya Raja' etc to his credit. The actor-singer hails from Ara in Bihar and rose to fame with superhit song 'Lollypop Lagelu' which became a rage after its release.

In 2016, he was Pawan was honoured with the Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards. Besides, this project, his yet another upcoming venture 'Loha Pahalwan' trailer was released sometime back and it created quite a flutter on social media.