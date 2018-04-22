4th International Bhojpuri Film Awards to be held in Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur on July 21

New Delhi: The fourth International Bhojpuri Film Awards will be in held in Malaysia on July 21, 2018. The award show will be attended by the superstar of Bhojpuri cinema Manoj Tiwari, Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty, Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan, Dinesh Lal Nirahua, Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, Arvind Akela and many others. The actors will be awarded for their contribution towards the Bhojpuri cinema.

This year the awards will be given for following categories:-

Best Film

Best Director

Best Actor

Best Actress

Best Supporting Actress

Best Actor in a Negative Role

Best Actor in A comic role

Best Debut

The third international Bhojpuri Film Awards were held in London on July 16, 2017. The list of actors who won big in 2017 is given below:-

Best Actor- Pawan Singh'

Best Actress- Madhu Sharma

Best film- Aashik Awara

Star of the millennium-Manoj Tiwari

Best Actor Critic's choice- Ravi Kishan

Best Male singer-Pawan Singh

Best Actress viewers choice- Anjana Singh

Best director-Aslam Sheikh

The convener of the Award ceremony, Aman Sinha had expressed his concern about the obscenity in Bhojpuri films. Through this international film festival they are trying to show that Bhojpuri film industry has also produced content-rich films.

The first international award ceremony took place in Mauritius. The Bhojpuri film industry is excited about the fourth award ceremony. Stay tuned for more updates

