हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aamrapali Dubey

Aamrapali Dubey's new song Pagla Deewana will melt your heart

The sad romantic song will strike an emotional chord with you and melt your heart.  

Aamrapali Dubey&#039;s new song Pagla Deewana will melt your heart
Pic courtesy: @aamrapali1101 (Instagram).

Mumbai: Aamrapali Dubey's latest song is out. Sung by Aamrapali herself, the song has a melancholic feel. Titled Pagla Deewana, the song is penned and composed by Pyare Lal Yadav and Dhananjay Mishra respectively.

The sad romantic song will strike an emotional chord with you and melt your heart.

The audio of the song is published November 15 on YouTube by SRK MUSIC. It has garnered over 430,932 views so far.

Take a look at the song here:

Aamrapali, one of the most popular Bhojpuri actresses, is basking in the success of her latest release - Nirahua Hindustani 3 co-starring Jubilee Star Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua.

Amrapali has many plump projects in her kitty including 'Nirahua Chalal London' with Jubilee star Dinesh Lal Yadav and 'Sher Singh' with Power Star Pawan Singh.

Amrapali made her Bhojpuri movie debut with Nirahua's Nirahua Hindustani in 2014 and since then became a household name in Bihar and Jharkhand.

Before making a mark in the world of celluloid, Amrapali worked in TV shows - 'Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein', 'Saat Phere', 'Maayka' and 'Mera Naam Karegi Roshan'.

The pretty star has many films in the pipeline, and the list includes 'Jai Veeru', 'Veer Yodha Mahabali', 'Patna Junction', 'Nirahua Chalal America' and 'Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3', reportedly.

Tags:
Aamrapali DubeyAamrapali Dubey songsAamrapali Dubey moviesAamrapali Dubey filmsBhojpuri songs 2018Bhojouri films 2018

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close