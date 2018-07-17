हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshara Singh

Akshara Singh and Bhojpuri hot cake Anjana Singh go twinning on a beach—See pics

Both the actresses can be seen dressed in similar purple outfits.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bhojpuri film industry's two of the most-sought after actresses Akshara Singh and hot cake Anjana Singh's camaraderie is totally rocking! The two leading ladies recently went twinning while enjoying their own time at the beach.

Akshara, who is an avid social media user took to her Instagram account and posted some of their clicks. Although it isn't clear whether they are teaming up for a project or not but their pictures together definitely prove they should.

Check it out here:

 

Saagar kinare.........

A post shared by Akshara Singh (@singhakshara) on

 

Share ur smile with the world

A post shared by Akshara Singh (@singhakshara) on

Dressed in similar purple outfits, both look comfortable while chilling at the beach.

Akshara Singh started off her career with TV serials before venturing into Bhojpuri films. She has starred in almost 50 movies as of now. Her on-screen pairing with superstar Pawan Singh is loved by the audiences. They will be seen in 'Mental Raja' together.

Anjana is often referred to as lady Rajinikanth in the Bhojpuri cinema. She has done a number of promotional songs and worked with the Bhojpuri film industry's bigwigs. She has also shared screen space with most of the A-listers.

Both the actresses have a number of films lined up for release this year.

 

 

 

 

