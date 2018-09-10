हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshara Singh

Akshara Singh learns 'A for apple, B for Ball'-shares proof

Akshara Singh learns &#039;A for apple, B for Ball&#039;-shares proof

New Delhi: One of the most sought-after actresses in the Bhojpuri industry Akshara Singh enjoys a huge fan base on social media. The actress keeps sharing updates from her personal and professional life on social media. Recently, the Akshara shared an adorable video in which she is learning ABCD. 

Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, "cutoo me
#coconutata #happiness #lovemyself #tiktok #lovelife #positivityaround #spreadthelove."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Akshara, who hails from Mumbai began her acting career by working TV serials. She is one of the most successful actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry now. On the work front, Akshara's latest release Maa Tujhe Salaam has got the biggest opening. The film stars Power Star Pawan Singh in the lead role and Madhu Sharma.

Her chemistry with Pawan Singh is loved by the audience and her pairing with him has delivered a number of super-hits.

She is a very dear friend of her contemporary Amrapali Dubey. The two featured in a song titled Saheli Ke Holi, a fun-filled number that showcases the typical characteristics of married women.

