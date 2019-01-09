हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshara Singh

Akshara Singh looks drop dead gorgeous in latest Instagram post

With minimalist makeup and a million dollar smile, Akshara looks straight out of a dream.

Akshara Singh looks drop dead gorgeous in latest Instagram post
Image Courtesy: Instagram@singhakshara

New Delhi: One of the most-successful actresses Bhojpuri film Industry, Akshara Singh often sets hearts racing with her Instagram uploads. The actress took to the social media app yet again and shared a picture in which she looks drop dead gorgeous!

With minimalist makeup and a million dollar smile, Akshara looks straight out of a dream.

Check out the pic here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshara Singh (@singhakshara) on

Akshara enjoys a massive fan following and is one of the most talented actresses of the Bhojpuri industry. The actress is also blessed with a great voice and often leaves her mesmerised with her songs. Akshara has even lent her voice to a Hindi song titled 'Jis Pagle Ko Dil Se Chaha'. The actress-singer, who hails from Mumbai began her acting career by working in TV serials.

She was conferred with the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award in October 2018. The actress took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from the event and wrote a heartwarming message thanking her parents as well as supporters.

Akshara wrote, “And this dada saheb phalke award goes to my papa mumma who struggled alot to make me what I am today and my favourite fans my well wishers my friends who all supported me Thankyou so much these words aren't enough to thankyou”

