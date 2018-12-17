Akshara Singh looks ethereal in a saree-See pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Akshara Singh is a rage on social media. Her pictures go viral seconds after they are shared on the internet. The stunning actress recently took to Instagram to share a selfie in a saree.

Check out the picture:

The actress-singer, who hails from Mumbai began her acting career by working TV serials. She is one of the most successful actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry now

Akshara's latest release Maa Tujhe Salaam has got the biggest opening. The film stars Power Star Pawan Singh in the lead role and Madhu Sharma.

She is now looking forward to her films Sujangarh and Raja Rajkumar with singer-turned-actor Ritesh Pandey.

