हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akshara Singh

Akshara Singh looks like a beautiful dream in 'Tu Tu Hai Wohi' Instagram video - Watch

She is looking forward to her films Sujangarh and Raja Rajkumar with Ritesh Pandey. 

Akshara Singh looks like a beautiful dream in &#039;Tu Tu Hai Wohi&#039; Instagram video - Watch

Mumbai: Bhojpuri diva Akshara Singh looks like a beautiful dream in her latest Instagram post which shows her lip-syncing Hindi classic song Tu Tu Hai Wohi. 

The actress-singer took to her Instagram post to write: "This song is dedicated to all of you 
#goodmorning #happiness #lovelife #lovemyself #loveyouall #positivityaround #spreadthelove (sic)."

The actress-singer, who hails from Mumbai began her acting career by working TV serials. She is one of the most successful actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry now.

Akshara and Power Star Pawan Singh's on-screen chemistry set the screen ablaze every time the two teamed up for a film. The duo has delivered several blockbuster films together.

Maa Tujhe Salaam, which is slated to release this week may be her last film with Pawan Singh. 

Rumour mills were once rife that Akshara and Pawan were dating each other but the latter surprised everyone by getting married to Jyoti Singh in March this year.

However, Akshara has maintained a dignified silence. She is looking forward to her films Sujangarh and Raja Rajkumar with Ritesh Pandey. 

Recently, Akshara unveiled her first solo Kanvar song Bhag Jaib Sasura Se. She also teamed up with Ritesh Pandey for a Kanvar song.

Tags:
Akshara SinghAkshara Singh videosAkshara Singh songsAkshara Singh filmsAkshara Singh Instagram

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close