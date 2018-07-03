हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshara Singh-Ritesh Pandey's Kanwariya song gets over 6 mn views on YouTube—Watch

New Delhi: The auspicious month of Shravan or Saavan will begin from July 28 this year. In the holy month dedicated to Lord Shiva, devotees travel various temples and pray to the almighty for blessings. The Kanwars or Kanwariyas walk across cities taking the holy water by visiting Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati temples.

The Kanwariyas often travel in huge numbers and listen to various bhajans and devotional songs all along. Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh and actor-singer Ritesh Pandey released a latest Kanwariya song titled 'Paisa Ka Dihe Tor Papa'.

Watch the song:

The song is from the album 'Aaya Sawan Jhum Ke'. It was uploaded on YouTube on June 26, 2018, and has already garnered over 698,684 views so far. The Kanwar song has a fast rhythm to it and similar to other devotional Kanwariya tracks.

Akshara, who is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry is also a great singer and often shares her videos and song clips on Instagram. She started off her career with TV serials before venturing into Bhojpuri films. She has starred in almost 50 movies as of now. Her on-screen pairing with superstar Pawan Singh is loved by the audiences. They will be seen in 'Mental Raja' together.

Kanwar songKanwariya songLord ShivaMaa ParvatiShravan 2018Sawan 2018Akshara SinghRitesh PandeyBhojpuriBhojpuri cinema

