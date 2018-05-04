Amrapali Dubey-Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua burn the dance floor during rehearsals for Bhojpuri film awards—Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri film industry is ready to witness its biggest awards nights in Kolkata on May 5, 2018. The who's who of the showbiz world is going to be seen in attendance. From Ravi Kishan, Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Amrapali Dubey to Khesari Lal Yadav, Anjana Singh, Akshara Singh etc—all are going to make their presence felt.

The Bhojpuri film awards will be held at Kolkata's Netaji Indoor Stadium and the top stars are practising their dance moves before their final performance on the stage tomorrow. Uday Bhagat shared the dance practice videos of the actors on his Facebook account.

Watch how Nirahua and Amrapali are going to set the stage on fire with their sizzling act.

The show is being organised by Arun Ojha and Vikas Singh Veerappan. Amrapali and Nirahua's on-screen pairing is loved by the audiences and together they have delivered a number of hit films.

Amrapali made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav in Nirahua Hindustani. Before entering into films, Amrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Saat Phere, Maayka and Mera Naam Karegi Roshan.

Keep reading this space for more updates on the Bhojpuri awards night!