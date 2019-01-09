Amrapali Dubey's 'Chicken Biryani Champa Ki Jawani' song sets YouTube on fire, Nirahua thanks fans—Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri film industry's one of the most lovable on-screen couple Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey's latest release 'Nirahua Hindustani 3' turned out to be a blockbuster. The film hit the screens on Chhath Puja last year and once again the duo proved that their chemistry is on point to pull the crowd to theatres.

A song titled 'Chicken Biryani Champa Ki Jawani' from 'Nirahua Hindustani 3' has created a storm online and crossed a million mark on YouTube. Nirahua took to Instagram and thanked fans for liking it.

Check it out here:

Watch the song, in case you missed it:

The song has been sung by famous Bhojpuri singer Kalpana and the music is composed by Rajnish Mishra. The lyrics are penned by Aazad Singh. The song has garnered as many as 1,523,908 views on YouTube as of now. Amrapali's Marathi mulgi avatar has struck a chord with the viewers as the foot-tapping song will make you wanna dance.

Nirahua and Amrapali's superhit on-screen jodi has delivered a number of blockbuster hits. Amrapali made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav with the first installment of 'Nirahua Hindustani'.

'Nirahua Hindustani 3' is produced by Pravesh Lal Yadav under the banner of Nirahua Entertainment Pvt Ltd. It is directed by Nirahua Hindustani 2 helmer Manjul Thakur.