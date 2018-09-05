हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amrapali Dubey

Amrapali Dubey's dance moves in new Instagram video will drive away your midweek blues - Watch

Amrapali made her Bhojpuri movie debut with Nirahua's Nirahua Hindustani in 2014.

Amrapali Dubey&#039;s dance moves in new Instagram video will drive away your midweek blues - Watch
Pic courtesy: @aamrapali1101 (Instagram).

Mumbai: Bhojpuri diva is not called the queen of social media for no reason. The pretty actress is not just famous for acting prowess but also for her adorable Instagram posts. The film star took to Twitter to share a video to showcase her dance and editing skills too.

She shared a video and wrote: "My 1st attempt in editing hope youll like it and plz avoid my nightsuit wala losse tshirt (sic)." 

Take a look at the video here-

 

My 1st attempt in editing hope youll like it and plz avoid my nightsuit wala losse tshirt 

A post shared by Aamrapali  (@aamrapali1101) on

Amrapali has many plump projects in her kitty including 'Nirahua Chalal London' with Jubilee star Dinesh Lal Yadav and 'Sher Singh' with Power Star Pawan Singh.

Amrapali made her Bhojpuri movie debut with Nirahua's Nirahua Hindustani in 2014 and since then became a household name in Bihar and Jharkhand.

Before making a mark in the world of celluloid, Amrapali worked in TV shows - 'Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein', 'Saat Phere', 'Maayka' and 'Mera Naam Karegi Roshan'.

The pretty star has many films in the pipeline, and the list includes 'Jai Veeru', 'Veer Yodha Mahabali', 'Patna Junction', 'Nirahua Chalal America', 'Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3' and 'Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe'.

