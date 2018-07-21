हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amrapali Dubey

Amrapali Dubey's sizzling song 'Raate Diya Butake' crosses 98 million views on Youtube—Watch

Mumbai: One of Bhojpuri cinema's most-loved songs 'Raate Diya Butake' featuring Amrapali Dubey and Pawan Singh has garnered over 98million views on YouTube. 

The song from the film Satya (directed by Sujeet Kumar Singh) is a special track in which Amrapali makes a cameo.The blockbuster film starred Bhojpuri beauty Akshara Singh as the leading lady.

Raate Diya Butake is rendered by Pawan Singh and Indu Sonali is penned and composed by Sumit Singh Chandravanshi and Chhote Baba respectively.

Check out the sizzling video here:

The song is just 3 million views short of the magical 100 million views mark.

For the unversed, Amrapali is popularly called Queen of YouTube because her songs and films garner massive views on the video-sharing site. Pawan Singh, on the other hand, is lovingly called Power Star because of his ability to deliver blockbusters and chartbusters.
The two power-packed performers have teamed up for a film titled Sher Singh. The film has gone on floors and is currently under production

Amrapali and Pawan too have an eviable chemistry on screen. The makers of Sher Singh haven't revealed much about the film, but we can't wait to watch the duo as a couple on screen. 

