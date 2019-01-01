Anjana Singh's Shakti teaser unveiled, film to go on floors soon

The teaser of Bhojpuri actress Anjana Singh's upcoming film 'Shakti' has been unveiled by director Ravi Sinha. Releasing the teaser of the film, Sinha said that the film will go on floors in coming days. He added that he jas just returned to Mumbai after completing the shoot of Bhojpuri film 'Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai'. The film was shot in Dubai, Mumbai and Gujarat.

Bhojpuri hotcake Anjana Singh features as the protagonist in the film and is seen in the form of 'Shakti' in the teaser.

Apart from 'Shakti', Anjana has films like 'Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaz' and 'Chor Machaye Shor' lined up for release this year.

Speaking about 'Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai'. the film has been produced by Bhagat Agarwal and Anil Agarwal under the banner of Har Har Mahadev Entertainments.

Veeru Thakur is the writer of the film while songs are by Sumit Suryavanshi. Chhote Baba has given music to the film. Cinematography has been done by Jahangir Sayyed. Govind Dubey is the editor and Iqbal Sulemaan is the action director. Choreography has been done by Ram Devan while Sanjay Bhushan Patiala is the presenter of the film.