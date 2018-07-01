हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshara Singh

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh looks beautiful in a saree —See pics

Akshara's latest Instagram posts are a sight to behold. 

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bhojpuri film industry's talented actress, Akshara Singh, is an active social media user. The gorgeous actress keeps her fanbase engaged and updated through her time-to-time Instagram posts. The Bhojpuri siren is also blessed with a melodious voice and often shares videos in which the actress showcases her singing prowess. She has also lend her voice to a Hindi song, titled Jis Pagle Ko Dil Se Chaha. The song, 'Jis Pagle Ko Dil Se Chaha' is a sad number from the album with the same name. It released on YouTube a month ago and has been declared a hit.

Akshara's latest Instagram posts are a sight to behold. The actress looks ultra-beautiful in a saree and we bet you won't be able to take your eyes off her!

Here are Akshara's Instagram posts:

 

A post shared by Akshara Singh (@singhakshara) on

 

A post shared by Akshara Singh (@singhakshara) on

Akshara, who hails from Mumbai began her acting career by working TV serials. She is one of the most successful actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry now.

Her chemistry with superstar Pawan Singh is loved by the audience and her pairing with him has delivered a number of super-hits.

She is a very dear friend of her contemporary Amrapali Dubey. The two recently featured in a song titled Saheli Ke Holi, a fun-filled number that showcases the typical characteristics of married women.

