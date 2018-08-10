हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kanwar songs

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh's latest Kanwar song 'Devghar Jaib Balam Ji' is out—Watch

Check out her latest Bol Bam song. 

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh&#039;s latest Kanwar song &#039;Devghar Jaib Balam Ji&#039; is out—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh enjoys a solid fan base amongst movie buffs. The beautiful actress is also blessed with exceptional crooning skills and she keeps sharing videos of her songs on social media as well. During the holy month of Shravan or Sawan, Kanwariyas throng Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati temples and embark upon a strenuous journey.

Kanwariyas also sing and pray to the lord in their own special way. So, Akshara Singh has released many of her Kanwar songs during Sawan. She recently shared the YouTube link of her latest track titled 'Devghar Jaib Balam Ji' on Facebook.

Watch it here:

It has already garnered 290,035 views so far on YouTube. It is a part of the album titled Har Har Bam Bam. The lyrics are penned by Manoj Matlabi and Wave Music has posted it on the video-sharing site.

During the month of Shravan or Sawan, several devotees set out on a yatra by foot, popularly known as 'Kanwar Yatra'. In the Kanwar Yatra, bhakts carrying sacred water in pitchers that are tied to a bamboo pole set out on a spiritual journey. The pole is carried by devotees who balance it on his shoulder without letting the pitchers on either side move from its position.

They fill the pitchers with holy water from different Shiva temples they come across while travelling. The devotees also sing and dance while on their spiritual journey.

According to Drikpanchang, the significant dates in the month of Shravan 2017 in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar are as follows:

28    July          (Saturday)       First Day of Shravan 2018
30    July          (Monday)         First Monday
06    August     (Monday)        Second Monday
13    August     (Monday)        Third Monday
20    August     (Monday)        Fourth Monday
26    August      (Sunday)         Last day of Shravana Month

According to Drikpanchang, the significant dates in the month of Shravan 2017 in Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are as follows:

12    August             (Sunday)    First day of Shravan 2018
13    August             (Monday)    First Monday
20    August             (Monday)    Second Monday
27    August             (Monday)    Third Monday
03    September     (Monday)     Fourth Monday
09    September     (Sunday)     Last day of Shravana Month

Om Namah Shivai!

Kanwar songsKanwarKanwariyaAkshara SinghLord Shivamata parvatiShravanSawan

