Bhojpuri actress Gargi Pandit upset with makers of Awara Balam for using kissing scene for film promotions?

Mumbai: Bhojpuri film star Gargi aka Priyanka Pandit is miffed with the makers of her upcoming film Aware Balam co-starring Arvind Akela Kallu.

Reports suggest that the actress isn't happy because a kissing scene has been used in the film's promo.

According to Gargi, the filmmakers (producer Nishikant Jha and director Chandan Upadhyay) had assured her that no intimate scene or photograph would be used for promotions. But a passionate lip-lock scene involving her co-star has become a part of the film's promotional campaign.

Bhojpuri film serial kisser Arvind Akela Kallu's liplock with Gargi Pandit in a rain dance creates a storm

The makers have however defended their stance. The producer reportedly tried to pacify her but she refused to budge. The director went on to say that they have a long lip-lock sequence in the film because it is commercial in nature and is high on entertainment quotient, reports suggest. The scene is not vulgar, the filmmaker added.

Priyanka has wowed moviegoers with her performances in films. She is one of the most famous personalities in the Bhojpuri film circuit.

She also makes her presence felt on social media to entertain her fans and connect with them directly.

Gargi has quite a lot of films in her kitty and it includes 'Karm Yug', a film made under Amrit Film Productions.

She will also be seen in Rajkumar R Pandey's Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2. Directed and produced by Rajkumar R Pandey, Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se - 2 is the sequel to the 2016 Bhojpuri blockbuster Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se.

She also has Sanjeev Mishra's upcoming venture Badrinath besides Tod De Dushman Ki Nali Ram Aur Ali.