हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
bhojpuri actress

Bhojpuri actress Manisha Rai killed in road accident

Bhojpuri actress Manisha Rai died in a road accident in Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh on Friday when a car hit her motorbike police told PTI. She was 45.

Bhojpuri actress Manisha Rai killed in road accident
Pic Courtesy: Youtube Grab

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress Manisha Rai died in a road accident in Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh on Friday when a car hit her motorbike police told PTI. She was 45.

As per a PTI report, the incident took place at Chhitauni village yesterday when a car collided with a motorcycle. “Manisha Rai, a Bhojpuri film actor died on the spot,” Police said.

The report further stated that Manisha was on her way to a nearby shooting site with her associate Sanjiv Mishra on the motorcycle when the car hit her. However, the car driver did not stop and fled from the spot.

Manisha has played the lead role Ujjwal Pandey’s short film ‘Kohabar’.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags:
bhojpuri actressManisha RaiManisha rai killedManisha deadKahobar
Next
Story

Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh's Wanted shatters records at Box Office

Must Watch