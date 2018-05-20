Bhojpuri actress Manisha Rai killed in road accident

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress Manisha Rai died in a road accident in Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh on Friday when a car hit her motorbike police told PTI. She was 45.

As per a PTI report, the incident took place at Chhitauni village yesterday when a car collided with a motorcycle. “Manisha Rai, a Bhojpuri film actor died on the spot,” Police said.

The report further stated that Manisha was on her way to a nearby shooting site with her associate Sanjiv Mishra on the motorcycle when the car hit her. However, the car driver did not stop and fled from the spot.

Manisha has played the lead role Ujjwal Pandey’s short film ‘Kohabar’.

(With inputs from PTI)