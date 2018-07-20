हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Bhojpuri actress Monalisa's first Hindi TV show 'Nazar' looks similar to Konkona Sen starrer 'Ek Thi Daayan'

The show which will go on air from July 30 will be telecast at 11pm on Monday - Friday.

New Delhi: Bhojpuri queen Monalisa is all set to grace our television screens as a daayan after enticing the Bengali audience with her sensuous role as Jhuma Boudi. The first look of Monalisa starrer daily soap Nazar is starkly similar to 2013 film 'Ek Thi Daayan' starring Imran Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Huma Quershi and Kalki Koechilin.

The film based on daayans titled Ek Thi Daayan was produced under the banner of Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. A similar 16-episode series titled 'Ek Thi Naayka' was also produced by the production house. The soap starred some of the big names of the industry including cabinet minister Smriti Irani and television queen Sakshi Tanwar, Shweta Tiwari among others.

Ditching the obvious black, Monalisa as daayan stuns in a red saree in the teaser she has shared on her social media handles. Her long braids depict her qualities of a daayan.

Check out the lady in red:

 

 

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

The show which will go on air from July 30 will be telecast at 11pm on Monday - Friday.

Monalisa took to her Instagram page to share images in Mohono's avatar and also thank those who made her Hindi TV soap debut a reality.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas became a household name after she participated in the tenth season of super-hit reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. 

She entered matrimony with her Bhojpuri co-star Vikrant Singh Rajpoot while she was still inside the house of Bigg Boss, and her marriage was aired on national TV.

She is one of the highest paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. She made her debut in a film titled Bhole Shankar in 2008 and has worked in a number of films since then with the industry heavyweights.

