Bhojpuri beauty Akshara Singh gets a verified Instagram account

New Delhi: Bhojpuri film industry's beauty queen Akshara Singh has finally got a verified Instagram account. 

Sharing the news with her fans, she wrote, "Yeeeeeeee got a blue tick finally
Verified......
Now my fans my friends won’t get misguided....."

 

 

Akshara's Instagram account is a pure delight for her fans as the actress time and again treats her fans with pictures from her personal and professional lives. And now that the stellar actress has got a verified account it would be easier for her fans to follow her.

Akshara, who hails from Mumbai began her acting career by working TV serials. She is one of the most successful actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry now.

Her chemistry with superstar Pawan Singh is loved by the audience and her pairing with him has delivered a number of super-hits.

She is a very dear friend of her contemporary Amrapali Dubey. The two recently featured in a song titled Saheli Ke Holi, a fun-filled number that showcases the typical characteristics of married women.

